Newman Grove announces lighting winners

Newman Grove Community Club and Loup Public Power District hosted their annual holiday lighting contest in Newman Grove Dec. 19.

Many beautifully decorated homes and businesses were judged this year, and cash prizes were awarded to the winners.

Winners, from top to bottom, were:

Residential first place: Kirk and Deanna Lilja;

Residential second place: Derrick and Bryttney (Nelson) Guthard;

Commercial first place: Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home;

Commercial second place: Newman Grove Public Library.