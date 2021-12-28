Red Cross says blood supply low, donors needed

American Red Cross said this week it is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, and there is an urgent need for blood donations.

Several Red Cross blood drives are scheduled in the Boone County area during January as follows:.

• St. Edward United Methodist Church, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• St. Rose of Lima Center, Genoa, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Cardinal Inn, Albion, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Spalding City Auditorium, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Casey Building, fairgrounds, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.