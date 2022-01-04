Albion building permit values smaller in 2021

With no public facility building permits issued in 2021, Albion’s total building permit value dropped to $3.4 million for the past year.

In 2020, with two major public facilities projects underway, the city’s total building permit value reached a record high total of $29.4 million.

The Boone County Health Center outpatient clinic addition and the new Boone Central Middle School accounted for $25 million or more than 85 percent of the city’s construction value in 2020.

