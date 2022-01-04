‘Bassoons Across Nebraska’ will perform here Jan. 16

“Bassoons Across Nebraska,” performers who feature unusual instruments, will perform in concert at the Boone Central Performance Gym on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m.

Bassoons Across Nebraska are members of the Omaha and Lincoln Symphony Orchestras who seek to raise bassoon awareness throughout the state.

These talented and versatile musicians perform music of a wide variety of styles, ranging from 17th-Century Baroque to modern pop, jazz and tangos; to marches and opera. The Bassoons also perform music by Nebraska composers and have helped commission new works.

The performance is sponsored by the Allbion Area Arts Council. There is an admission charge for non-members.