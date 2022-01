Boone Central High School will host its annual Choral Clinic on Monday, Jan. 10.Guest clinician will be Jacob Ritter, vocal music director at Columbus Public Schools.Some 200 students from 13 area schools will be participating.After a day of rehearesals, the mass choir and show choirs will perform in concert at 5:30 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym. Patrons may enter through the West Elementary doors.