Citizens State Bank branch open in Newman Grove

Citizens State Bank has announced the opening of its newest branch bank in Newman Grove effective Monday, Jan. 3, after purchasing the Bank of Newman Grove.The Newman Grove location is one of 10 Citizens State Bank locations now operating in Wisner, Leigh, Laurel, Spalding, West Point, Friend, Papillion and Plattsmourth.Dennis McCloud, senior vice president, is the location manager.Other staff include longtime Bank of Newman Grove employees Connie Rankin and Susan King. McCloud said the two will be instrumental in the conversion to Citizens State Bank.