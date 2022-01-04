Feature

New year brought light snow, frigid temperatures

January 4, 2022
After unseasonably warm temperatures through most of December, more winter-like conditions arrived in Boone County on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Thermometers dipped below zero, with about 1 1/2 inches of light fluffy snow.
Above, Boone County Health Center maintenance workers were removing snow on New Year’s Day.