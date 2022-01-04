Newman Grove Schools seek collaboration

Newman Grove Public Schools is seeking to involve its district patrons in collaborative efforts aimed at equipping students and teachers with the skills and resources needed to engage in the changing needs of the working world.
The school recently posted a notice of this effort, and a meeting for all interested parties will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school gym.
Goals of the meeting are to:
• Identify specific ways the district could collaborate with you or your organization to enhance educational opportunities for students;
• Identify what patrons believe are the top two most important areas the district might focus on to improve and expand learning facilities and grounds. This includes functionality of learning space, safety and security, building access and parking, capacity to support student enrollment, building maintenance, extracurricular facilities and grounds, and other areas.
• Patrons will be asked what single change they would implement to benefit student success.
