Newman Grove Schools seek collaboration

Newman Grove Public Schools is seeking to involve its district pa­trons in collaborative efforts aimed at equipping students and teachers with the skills and resources needed to engage in the changing needs of the working world.

The school recently posted a no­tice of this effort, and a meeting for all interested parties will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school gym.

Goals of the meeting are to:

• Identify specific ways the dis­trict could collaborate with you or your organization to enhance edu­cational opportunities for students;

• Identify what patrons believe are the top two most important ar­eas the district might focus on to improve and expand learning fa­cilities and grounds. This includes functionality of learning space, safety and security, building access and parking, capacity to support student enrollment, building main­tenance, extracurricular facilities and grounds, and other areas.

• Patrons will be asked what sin­gle change they would implement to benefit student success.