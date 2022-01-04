Petersburg firemen take training

A group of Petersburg volunteer firemen have been taking the First Firemen Training course, taught by the Brian Bussy of the State Fire Marshal’s Office Training Division.

The four-month training exercise covers all aspects of advanced firefighting. A well-trained fire fighter is safer and an asset to the community. Last week’s session dealt with zero visibility within a structure while firemen safely searched for and rescued the occupant.

Attending were C.J. Holan, A.J. Jacobsen, John Wagner, fireman Tyler from Waterloo, Derek Stuhr, Jared Seier, Tyson Lodge, Boomer Baumgartner and Mitch Koch.