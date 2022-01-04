St. Edward Coucil considers insurance, appraisal

Possible changes in the health insurance plan offered to city employees and appraisal of the old St. Edward Community Center were agenda items for the St. Edward City Council Monday night, Jan. 3.

The council reviewed cost estimates for various plans compiled by City Clerk Angie Miller. Mayor Dean Hamling noted the city offered a group plan with 70 percent of premium cost paid by the city, but only one employee had expressed interest in that plan.

The council decided to hold a special meeting to explore insurance options. Tentative date is Monday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

The city received an appraisal estimate of $5,000 on the old community center from Advantage Appraisals of Central City. The council plans to consider sale of the building to the St. Edward Economic Development group at a future meeting.

Complete story in the Jan. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.