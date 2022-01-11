Applied Connective Technologies acquires Megavision

Applied Connective Technologies, a managed technology services provider based in Albion, Columbus and Norfolk, announced last week that it has finalized purchase of all assets previously owned by Community Internet Systems/Wire-Free Nebraska, more commonly known as Megavision.Megavision has been providing DSL, fixed wireless internet, email and website hosting for customers in the Columbus area for the past couple of decades.The acquisition of Megavision includes around 350 customer relationships, with about 75 percent of those related to internet service and the remainder in email, domain and website hosting.Applied Connective already provides internet services west of Columbus and in the Duncan area. The acquisition adds coverage extending from south of Lindsay toward Humphrey, and south of Humphrey toward Platte Center. It also includes a very large area north of Columbus extending to Clarkson and Howells, and east to Schuyler.