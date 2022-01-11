Choral Clinic back at Boone Central with 200-voice mass choir

After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of voices again filled the Boone Central Performance Gym at the Choral Clinic Concert Monday evening, Jan. 10.This year, there were over 200 students attending from 12 area schools. Michele Wright, vocal music director at Boone Central, said she was very pleased the clinic could be held this year after last year’s cancellation.The clinic included a full day of rehearsals, followed by the concert.Guest clinician was Jacob Ritter, vocal music director at Columbus, NE, High School since 2015.Jill Nore was accompanist for the event. Eric Heithoff, music director of Elgin Public School, played the djemba drum for one piece. Boone Central instrumental director Whitney Paulson played the violin for one selection.Small groups performing Monday night included the Boone Central Jazz Choir, Fullerton High School Choir, and choirs from Wisner-Pilger and Columbus Lakeview.