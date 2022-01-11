Filings begin for 2022 election

Election filings are underway for the 2022 primary and general elections.

Incumbent county officials filing this past week were Larry Temme, District 3 county commissioner; Sarah Robinson, county clerk; Laurie Krohn, county treasurer, and Denny Johnson, sheriff.

Also filing was Brady R. Yosten for a seat on the Cedar Rapids Village Board.

Other county offices up for election this year are District 1 County Commissioner (currently Ben Rutten), County Assessor (currently Barb Hansen), County Attorney (currently John Morgan), and County Surveyor (currently Chris Hays by appointment).

In the City of Albion, two city council seats and the mayor’s position are up for election, as well as two seats on the Albion Airport Authority.

City of St. Edward will also elect a mayor and two council members in 2022.

Villages of Cedar Rapids, Petersburg and Primrose have several village board seats up for election.

Boone Central and St. Edward School Boards will each have three seats up for election this year.

Riverside Public Schools has three seats in Ward 1 and one seat in Ward 2 up for election.