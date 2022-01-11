Historic brick school building coming down in Petersburg

Demolition of Petersburg’s historic brick school building began Monday, Jan. 10.

Bygland Dirt Contracting, Inc. started Monday, Jan. 10, removing walls on the building’s southwest corner. The work was expected to continue for several days.

Boone Central Public Schools is responsible for removing the building, built in 1929, and refinishing of the gym floor.

Ownership of the property will transfer to the Petersburg Industrial Development Corp.

More photos and details in the Jan. 12 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, and Petersburg Press print and e-editions.