Newman Grove School Board reschedules collaboration session

A meeting on collaboration between the Newman Grove Public Schools and its community has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the school gym.

The meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for the community to provide input into current and future initiatives of the school district.

The district is looking for innovative and effective ways to meet the growing challenges facing public education.

The meeting reflects an ongoing commitment to ensure that district programs reflect the values and wisdom of the local community.

