Officials discuss possible annexation of fairgrounds

Potential annexation of the Boone County Fairgrounds by the City of Albion spurred a variety of questions and concerns during the County Commissioners meeting Monday, Jan. 10.Albion City Planning Commission, at its December meeting, recommended annexation of six areas bordering the current Albion city limits for potential annexation.One of those areas, Priority 1-A, encompasses the county fairgrounds and a drainage area along the west edge of properties on the west side of South 11th Street.Consideration of the planning board’s recommendation was scheduled at the Albion City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 11.City and county officials discussed a variety of jurisdiction concerns, a change in sales tax collections for the fairgrounds, and other matters.