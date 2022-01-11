Water tower is a primary topic for Petersburg Village Board

Water issue and repairs for the water tower were again a primary topic at the Jan. 4 Petersburg Village Board meeting.

This is part of an ongoing investigation into possible sources for a Campylobacter bacteria that caused illness among Petersburg residents last fall.

Maguire Iron has been to Petersburg to inspect the integrity of water tower. The roof is attached with angle iron brackets which is fairly common. They suggested welding or caulking the seams on the roof. The seams on the bowl must be welded.

If the board chooses caulking, it would probably have to be done every five years.

Cost estimate could be $35,000 to fix.

Maguire has been contacted to do the work. It is suggested this be done when it’s warmer for reasons of pressure.

