Albion Council will wait on annexation

Albion City Council decided last week it will delay action on annexation until the city planning board considers its comments on the annexation plan.

The council approved a motion “to postpone further action on the annexation recommendation pending Planning Commission consideration of City Council comments regarding the same.’

The council is asking the planning board to consider removing an area north of the Beaver Creek in area 1-C; and shifting parcel 1-E to Priority 2 area of the plan.

Other than those two comments, the council voiced no objections to the plan. Potential city water and sewer extensions were among the associated topics discussed.

The Planning Commission can consider those comments and then amend their annexation recommendation if they choose.