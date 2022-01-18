Last week, Black Hills Energy employees took advantage of the nice weather to present local leaders and committee members with a $15,000 donation to the new St. Edward Community Center.
While on site, the Black Hills employees were treated to a tour of the new building, and they congratulated the community on this achievement.
In the photo above are, l.-r., Virginia Whidden, Chris Tenski, Angie Miller, Dean Hamling, Lindsey Christman and Cindy Stephens, with Clayton Pelster of Black Hills Energy.
Black Hills Energy donates to Community Center
