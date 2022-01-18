Community Club stresses need for volunteers, officers

Petersburg Community Club held their annual soup supper/membership night in the Petersburg Legion on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. It was very well attended and included a good representation of young people.

The Big Give was discussed. The 2021 giving event was the splash pad. The amount awarded was $5,800. People are stepping up to help.

During the meeting, outgoing president Brett Temme stressed that volunteers are needed to be officers in order to keep this valuable organization going. At present, there is no chairman for 2022.

