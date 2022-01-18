Concert features ‘Bassoons Across Nebraska’

Four talented basson players, Jim Compton of Omaha, Joyce Besch (hidden) and Karen Sandene of Lincoln, and Nick Nelson of Omaha presented their audience with a wide range of music at the concert sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council on Sunday, Jan. 16, at Boone Central. About 28 people attended.

Above, Joyce Besch and Karen Sandene display two of the larger bassoons featured in the concert.