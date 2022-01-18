Reported COVID-19 cases in the four-county East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) have increased substantially since Jan. 1, 2022, according to statistics announced Monday.
ECDHD repored 491 COVID cases in the week of Jan. 2-8, a 260 percent increase from the previous week.
For the week of Jan. 9-15, a total of 545 cases were reported in the four counties, which marked a 10.9 percent increase from the previous week.
Most of the reported cases were in Platte County (348) and Colfax County (120). Boone County had 48 cases, and Nance County had 29.
Higher COVID case count in East Central District
Reported COVID-19 cases in the four-county East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) have increased substantially since Jan. 1, 2022, according to statistics announced Monday.