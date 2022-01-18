Higher COVID case count in East Central District

Reported COVID-19 cases in the four-county East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) have increased substantially since Jan. 1, 2022, according to statistics announced Monday.

ECDHD repored 491 COVID cases in the week of Jan. 2-8, a 260 percent increase from the previous week.

For the week of Jan. 9-15, a total of 545 cases were reported in the four counties, which marked a 10.9 percent increase from the previous week.

Most of the reported cases were in Platte County (348) and Colfax County (120). Boone County had 48 cases, and Nance County had 29.