NG Council approves sign purchase

Newman Grove City Council last Thursday approved an agreement with Newman Grove Public Schools for purchase of a new electronic announcement sign along Highway 45 near the city fire station.

This $38,000 purchase has been under consideration for several months. The school district is contributing $20,000 toward the new sign, and it will be controlled and updated from the school.

Mayor Jarod Adams said the city received a $12,000 insurance settlement on the old sign, which will also be applied to the purchase, along with $6,000 in city funds.

The sign will be purchased from Love Signs of Norfolk.