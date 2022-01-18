Ron Levander, owner of Levander Funeral Homes for many years, was honored at a retirement open house on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Albion Country Club. He also celebrated his recent 70th birthday.
Ron and his wife, Mary, are holding a carved model of the 1960 twin engine Cessna airplane that Ron previously owned.
The carving was completed by Mary’s brother, Rod Mills, for Saturday’s celebration.
Ron Levander retires, marks 70th birthday
Ron Levander, owner of Levander Funeral Homes for many years, was honored at a retirement open house on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Albion Country Club. He also celebrated his recent 70th birthday.