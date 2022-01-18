Ron Levander retires, marks 70th birthday

Ron Levander, owner of Levander Funeral Homes for many years, was honored at a retirement open house on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Albion Country Club. He also celebrated his recent 70th birthday.

Ron and his wife, Mary, are holding a carved model of the 1960 twin engine Cessna airplane that Ron previously owned.

The carving was completed by Mary’s brother, Rod Mills, for Saturday’s celebration.