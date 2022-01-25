AEDC proposes separate office, more visibility

Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) has proposed the purchase of a downtown Albion building for use as its office space.The plan was presented Monday, Jan. 24, to the Albion Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) as part of a funds request memorandum.In the memorandum, AEDC states it would like to purchase the building at 127 South Fourth Street (formerly Palmer Eye Care), and is requesting $70,000 in sales tax funds to make the purchase.This proposal, and additional request for $13,500 for other purposes, were recommended for approval by the CAC board after discussion.Jeff Jarecki, AEDC president, and Andy Roberts, spoke on behalf of the requests.The AEDC leaders said their organization needs a separate employee who can be focused on the development needs of AEDC and the City of Albion.