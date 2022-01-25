Career Fair, Community Engagement session set at NG Jan. 26

Newman Grove Public School is hosting a career fair for students on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 1:15 to 3 p.m.

The career fair is intended for businesses to share information on education requirements for jobs within their businesses, as well as skills needed, employee qualities they prefer, and job expectations.

That same day, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the school is hosting a collaboration meeting with community members in the school gym.

The Wednesday night meeting is intended to pro­vide an opportunity for the com­munity to provide input into current and future initiatives of the school district.