Information session Jan. 27 on CO2 pipeline

An information meeting on the proposed Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline system will be held in Albion on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Cardinal Inn Event Center.Navigator CO2 Ventures of Dallas, TX, is proposing to build a 1,300 mile pipeline in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to collect CO2 from ethanol plants, thus reducing their carbon output to meet reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets. The CO2 would be stored underground in south central Illinois. The pipeline could also serve other industrial customers across the three states.The proposed pipeline in Nebraska would cross portions of Boone, Madison and Platte counties.