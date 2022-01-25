John Veik joins Great Plains State Bank board

J ohn Veik of Petersburg has joined the board of directors of Great Plains State Bank.

He replaces Monty Reicks, who stepped down from the board last October after 20 years of service.

John is a native of Petersburg and active in the community.

He started his agribusiness career working for Marv Koch at Ag Supply Center in Petersburg. After the company was purchased by Helena Chemical Co., he served as manager of the Helena facilities at Petersburg and Albion for 25 years before retiring in 2019.

John and his wife, Laurene, are the parents of two grown children, and they have four grandchildren. He enjoys fishing, hunting, travel and spending time with the grandchildren.