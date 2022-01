Petersburg Community Club hosted their sixth annual Puttin’ in P-Town last Saturday evening, Jan. 22, 2022. There were 33 teams on hand at the American Legion Club for the 6 p.m. start.The course consisted of 11 challenges. It was originally 12, but one hole was unavailable.Ten teams as ranked on the leader board shot off for the winning title. First place winners were the Glory Holes–Michael Lipker, Christian Ketteler, Austin Bode and Colton Pelster.