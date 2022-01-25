St. Edward again plans to host BRAN ride in June

After a long wait due to COVID-19, St. Edward is again planning to host an overnight stay for the BRAN 40.2 ride on June 9, 2022.

The community was originally scheduled to host the Bike Ride Across Nebraska in June of 2020 and again in June of 2021, but the ride was canceled both times due to COVID.

Planning is underway for this year. There will be fundraising opportunities for organizations, food sales and lots of fun.

Anyone interested in helping can reach out to the Saint Edward Development group or contact Lindsey Christman directly at 402-340-9496.