Board offers superintendent contract to Osborn

At a special meeting Sunday, Jan. 30, to interview candidates for St. Edward Superintendent of Schools, the school board unanimously approved a motion to offer the contract to Stephen Osborn.

Osborn currently serves as K-12 principal at Medicine Valley Public Schools, Curtis, NE.

The board offered a two-year contract, with Osborn’s duties as superintendent to start July 1, 2022.

Mr. Osborn has previously served as a principal at Alliance Middle School, Hemingford and Chadron, and as superintendent at Morrill, and superintendent/principal at Grand Island Central Catholic.