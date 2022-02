Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has announced that Candice Schnoor will join the medical team as a nurse practitioner in the fall of 2022.Schnoor is a familiar face at BCHC and has widespread experience, having worked in several departments.She currently works in the wound care clinic, in the hospital nursing unit and emergency department. She has nine years of total nursing experience.Schnoor is currently working on her doctor of nursing practice (DNP) degree as a family nurse practitioner through Nebraska Methodist College and will graduate in July 2022.