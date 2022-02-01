Hairball, Strange Daze to rock local arena

Minnesota-based rock group “Hairball” with special guests “Strange Daze” will be rocking the Niewohner Arena in Boone County on Friday, Feb. 11.

It will definitely be something new for Boone County, which hasn’t seen a performance by an 80s style hard rock group for many years.

The 80s genre is proving popular with all ages, according to Melissa Kucirek, who handles publicity for Hairball.

“Of course, the people who grew up during the 1980s are fans of the band, but a number of fans also bring their kids and grandkids to the concerts,” said Kucirek.

With Hairball, they’ll be treated to in-costume cover performances of such 80s groups as KISS, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and more.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with Strange Daze, followed by the Hairball concert. Advance tickets are on sale only until Feb. 4 at www.boonecountyfairne.org, or by calling Kelly Benson at 402-741-2373.