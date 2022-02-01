New foundation to oversee development of school property

Petersburg Community Foundation, a new 501c3 charitable organization, was recently established to oversee the redevelopment of the former Boone Central Middle School campus in Petersburg.

The foundation’s purpose is to “create a space that supports area youth, families, adults, and seniors.”

A steering committee is investigating ideas from the community and will be spearheading fundraising to make necessary renovations and improvements to the space to accommodate a range of uses.

The remaining structure that will be repurposed includes the gym, band room, weight room, locker rooms, administrative offices, a classroom and library space. The organization’s goal is to create maximum community benefit for residents and visitors by offering services and programming such as a workout facility, gym rental, office space, and others.

Steering committee leading the project includes: Tina Stokes, Travis Petsche, Mitch Koch, Ashley Thieman, Larry Temme, Jan Temme and Jason Zabka.

