NG school, community plan ways to work together

How can the Newman Grove School and community work together to better serve both the community and local students?
That was the central discussion question for a school-community collaboration session held Wednesday night, Jan. 26, in the Newman Grove Public School Gym.
A total of 52 school personnel and community members attended.
Main suggestions from the school’s standpoint were:
• to enhance student life skills;
• restore the Family and Consumer Sciences program back into the curriculum.
From the community’s standpoint the major need addressed was to improve daycare availability.
