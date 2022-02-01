Speech team earns runner-up honors at meet

St. Edward High School’s speech team competed last Saturday at the Osceola Invitational and brought home the runner-up trophy. They earned medals in six events.

Team members and placings were (l.-r.) Gracie Baker, second place and top novice in informative speaking; Malaina Francis, second place and top novice in humorous prose; Payton Fitchner, fourth in serious prose and second in poetry; Grace Tibor, third in poetry and fourth in serious prose; with coaches Miranda Matchett and Staci MacDonald holding the team trophy.