Village water tower repairs complete

Village of Petersburg has notified residents that water tower repairs by Maguire Iron have been completed, and all necessary water samples have tested negative for Campylobacter.

State officials have confirmed the discontinuing of chlorine in the public water system. The following is a timeline and description of recent events provided by Village Clerk Sundae Provencher:

Maguire Iron set up on Jan. 13, 2022, with work starting on Jan. 14, 2022. The roof of the tower was lowered down to the wall, and the seam was completely welded sealing up any openings.

Work was completed on Sunday, Jan. 16, with the interior being cleaned and sanitized. The tower sat for 24 hours, and was then drained and refilled. Water samples were taken on Jan. 18 and 19.

On Jan. 21, the tower was cleared to be put back online after samples from the tower came back negative. On Jan. 24 and 25, a total of 10 samples were taken from the distribution system, all coming back negative.

On Friday, Jan. 28, the use of chlorine in the water supply was discontinued.

A more detailed report to the village is expected from Maguire Iron.