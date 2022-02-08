Petersburg Community Club discussed various aspects of the former middle school property during its regular meeting Monday night, Feb. 7.
Petersburg Industrial Development Corp. plans to close the building purchase Feb. 24.
With demolition of the three-story building complete, repair work will need to be done on the south side of the building. A hole in the roof, caused by falling debris, has been mostly repaired.
Work nights are planned for volunteers on various building improvements.
Building repairs will be coming up
Petersburg Community Club discussed various aspects of the former middle school property during its regular meeting Monday night, Feb. 7.