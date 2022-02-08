Lack of precipitation an ongoing concern

Dry conditions have been worsening across much of Nebraska.The Boone County area has received very little rain or snowfall since November 1. The last rainfall event of more than one inch was recorded on Oct. 28.Although October was an above average moisture month for the Albion area at 2.49 inches, the moisture total for the past three months, November through January, totaled only .65 of an inch.The 4.25 inches of rainfall here in August brought moisture relief that carried through most of the fall, but reserves are being depleted.A Jan. 24 report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service showed Nebraska’s topsoil moisture supplies were 21 percent very short, 52 percent short and only 27 percent adequate. Subsoil moisture was 18 percent very short, 49 percent short and 33 percent adequate.January brought little to no snowfall in Boone County, and the dry trend has continued into early February.