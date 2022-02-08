Local businesses in weight loss effort

Albion area businesses and agencies, along with their employees, are working with the Boone County Fitness Center to provide extra health incentives this winter.

They are part of the Fitness Center’s “Weigh to Go” Challenge, which started in early January and continues through the final weigh-ins on Monday, Feb. 21.

“This is our first time to do something like this, and we’re excited about it,” said fitness center manager Melinda Johnson. There was a small entry fee, and the winning team will receive a cash prize to donate to their favorite charity.

The six-week challenge is focused on weight loss. The business or organization with the highest percentage of combined weight loss will be declared the winner. There will also be an overall individual winner declared.

Initial weigh-ins were held at the fitness center from January 6 through 10.

A total of eight teams are involved, representing Boone Central Public Schools, Boone County Health Center, Boone County Sheriff’s office, Cornerstone Bank, Boone County Bank, Nicole2Jane Boutique, Green Turf and Valero Renewables.

