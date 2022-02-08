Madisyn Cunningham third in state Voice of Democracy

Madisyn Cunningham (right), a senior at Boone Central High School, placed third in the annual Nebraska State Voice of Democracy Contest last week.

Accompanying her was Kay Flanagan, local Voice of Democracy chairperson.

A total of 900 high school students competed this year, and winners were named at the VFW Midwinter Convention in Lincoln on Feb. 4.

Madisyn received a plaque and college scholarship.