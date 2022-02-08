NRDs highlight Shell Creek Project as success story

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) have worked hand-in-hand with conservation partners to support landowners for 50 years to accomplish the mission of protecting lives, property and the future.

Two major success stories for Nebraska conservation efforts came in 2018 when both the Shell Creek and Antelope Creek were removed from the impaired waters list thanks to collaborative efforts with many state and federal agencies including NDEE.

Shell Creek includes more than 300,000 acres, stretching from Newman Grove to Schuyler in the Lower Platte North NRD. The Shell Creek Watershed Improvement Group (SCWIG) is a group of landowners and farmers who worked collaboratively with NDEE, Lower Platte North NRD, and other project partners in promoting no-till farming, filter and buffer strips, cover crops, and other best management practices to help improve the quality of water draining into Shell Creek. As a result of these conservation efforts, the atrazine level significantly declined and the creek was removed from the impaired waters list, and now supports aquatic life.

