FFA Chapters to celebrate FFA Week

Area FFA chapters will be celebrating National FFA Week with a variety of events next week.

St. Edward FFA kick things off with their annual pancake feed on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the St. Edward Community Center. The chapter will also sponsor a Teacher Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at school.

Boone Central FFA will hold Teacher Appreciation Day and a Student Scavenger Hunt on Monday. Studentw will drive their tractors to school on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Wednesday will be Blue & Gold Day and FFA T-shirt Day. On Friday, the chapter will compete in District Career Development Events at Grand Island. Their FFA Breakfast is set for Sunday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.