Five Cards join Brodersen as state mat qualifiers

Boone Central freshman Belle Brodersen qualified for her first trip to the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships one week ago.

This past weekend, five Cardinals joined her as state qualifiers by placing in the top four in the B-4 District competition at Sidney.

Senior Gavin Dozler earned his fourth consecutive state berth and was joined by senior Ashton Schafer, junior Sam Grape and sophomores Carson Wood and Hank Hudson.

“Five of our 12 wrestlers competing at Sidney will continue their season in Omaha this weekend,” Cardinal Coach Josh Majerus acknowledged. “Overall, we wrestled tough. The district was tough, very tough. I’m pleased with the five guys who placed top four.

“I feel for the ones that lost out. They all deserved to place and qualify, they wrestled well enough. Unfortunately, the field was tough.”

There are always some “heartbreak” moments in a district wrestling event. Boone senior Camden Moser certainly experienced that at Sidney as he advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 2-1 start with pins in :08 and :12 seconds. Needing one more win, Moser dropped a gut-wrenching sudden victory 8-6 decision to Trey May of Scottsbluff at 220 pounds.

Complete District results in Print & Online editions of News/Tribune