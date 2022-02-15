Petersburg will have combined event March 19 to kick off school project

Petersburg’s annual alumni basketball tournament will be expanded this year to include additional activities as part of a kick off event for the repurposing of the school building.Scheduled for March 19, the event will begin at 10 a.m. with a basketball tournament for alumni, followed by a cornhole tournament (2 p.m.), free will donation supper (5-7 p.m.) and program (7 p.m.).The evening at the Petersburg gym will conclude with an announcement of the new name for the facility and a drawing for a member of the community, or visitor, to open the 1929 time capsule.Chances to open the time capsule can be purchased at Rae Valley Market or PERCH, or can be purchased throughout the day of the event. Proceeds from the meal and the time capsule drawing will be used toward immediate construction needs in the 1997 addition where the building connected to the former three-story building.This event is open to all, and the Petersburg Community Foundation steering committee will be available to answer questions throughout the day.Updates on the event will be available on the Petersburg Alumni or Petersburg Community Foundation Facebook pages.