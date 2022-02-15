School Board accepts contract with new superintendent

Meeting on Sunday, Feb. 13, the St. Edward School Board approved the signed contract from Stephen Osborn as the new superintendent of schools for the 2022-23 school year.Mr. Osborn, who is now serving as PreK-12 principal at Medicine Valley Public Schools, Curtis, NE, will join the St. Edward district on July 1, 2022. He is in his 33rd year as an educator.“I am looking forward for the opportunity to serve the St. Edward School District, and we are excited to become members of the St Edward Community,” said Osborn.Before moving to Curtis, NE, he has served as a teacher and coach in Ogallala Public Schools, assistant middle school principal at Alliance Public Schools, 7-2 principal at Hemingford, 9-12 principal at Chadron, superintendent at Morrill Public Schools, and superintendent/principal for Grand island Central Catholic Schools.He is a native of Chadron. He and his wife, Terri, have five grown children and 13 grandchildren. Terri currently teaches at Maywood Public Schools.