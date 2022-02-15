Superintendent Shalikow submits resignation

Mikal Shalikow, in his eighth year as Newman Grove Superintendent of Schools, submitted his resignation to the Newman Grove School Board Monday night, Feb. 14. The resignation is effective June 30, 2022.Mr. Shalikow has accepted a position as business manager at Waverly Public Schools, Waverly, NE.“This was a very difficult decision for me, but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join Waverly District 145 as their business manager,” he said. “My duties there will consist of being the district’s main fiscal officer.”“The Newman Grove Public Schools and the community have been an exceptional place to live and work the last eight years,” he said. It has been an honor to work with the Board of Education and we have accomplished an amazing amount of things including, constructing a new elementary school, district offices and an ag education facility. The district obtained an Excellent rating by the State of Nebraska and earned numerous educational awards including the NRCSA Closing the Achievement Gap award in math and science.”Shalikow said the incoming superintendent has excellent administration, teachers and support staff to continue the great things happening at Newman Grove.A native of Minneapolis, MN, Shalikow earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.During his education career, he served eight years at Hay Springs, NE, as a teacher, athletic director and principal. He then moved to Elba as principal, guidance counselor, and later as superintendent, coming to Newman Grove in 2013.The school board will hold a special meeting Monday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. in the high school library to select a superintendent search firm. This meeting is open to the public.