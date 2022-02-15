‘Taste of Albion’ set Feb. 25 at local library

Taste of Albion,” an annual event featuring local artistic talent and music, will be held Friday, Feb. 25, at the Albion Public Library.

The wine and beer tasting will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the library. Beer tasting will be provided by Highway 14 Brewing Co. of Albion, with wine tasting by Jim’s Fine Wines of Norfolk.

Art will include mixed media by local artists, as well as Boone Central and Riverside High School student artists. Music will be by local area musicians, and Tyanne Johnson will be signing her cookbooks.

Tickets are only available to those age 21 and older, and can be purchased from the Albion Chamber or the Albion Public Library. Proceeds will be shared for library and community improvements.