Basket Case Cafe, St. Edward, marks first five months

Kaitlin Roan purchased the former Frostee Treat restaurant at St. Edward in March of 2021 and opened her new restaurant on Oct. 11, 2021.She recently marked five months in operation for her Basket Case Cafe and has experienced many challenges along the way.Equipment issues have caused the most challenges, but she has been working through those. The former Frostee Treat was closed for a considerable amount of time, which had an impact on the equipment.“We had a lot of equipment that had to be replaced or repaired,” she said. Some of the equipment replaced included a freezer and the ice cream machine.