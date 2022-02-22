‘First Look’ at BCHC addition will be March 1

A “First Look” opportunity for the public will be held at Boone County Health Center’s new outpatient clinic addition next Tuesday, March 1, starting promptly at 5 p.m.The 47,335 square foot outpatient clinic expansion, built at a cost of $21.17 million, will house the Boone County Medical Clinic, surgery, specialty clinic, cardiac rehab, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The building has been under construction since May of 2020.A short program will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a tour of the facility.Board President Don Casper will welcome guests, CEO Tanya Sharp will be master of ceremonies, and Dr Joel Travis will give a prayer and blessing.Areas included in the tour will be Cardiac Rehab, as well as Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, Surgery, OB/GYN, Specialty Clinic and the Boone County Medical Clinic.A highlight of the tour will be the reception/main entrance area. This area is designed with the patient in mind and includes one central check-in location.Guests should plan to arrive in time for the 5 p.m. start. The tour will take about an hour. Enter at the new entrance on the building’s south side. Masks will be required.