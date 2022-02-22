‘First Look’ at BCHC addition will be March 1
The 47,335 square foot outpatient clinic expansion, built at a cost of $21.17 million, will house the Boone County Medical Clinic, surgery, specialty clinic, cardiac rehab, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The building has been under construction since May of 2020.
A short program will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a tour of the facility.
Board President Don Casper will welcome guests, CEO Tanya Sharp will be master of ceremonies, and Dr Joel Travis will give a prayer and blessing.
Areas included in the tour will be Cardiac Rehab, as well as Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, Surgery, OB/GYN, Specialty Clinic and the Boone County Medical Clinic.
A highlight of the tour will be the reception/main entrance area. This area is designed with the patient in mind and includes one central check-in location.
Guests should plan to arrive in time for the 5 p.m. start. The tour will take about an hour. Enter at the new entrance on the building’s south side. Masks will be required.